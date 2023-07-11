NL ROY Betting Insights: Can De La Cruz Catch Carroll? by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

The competition for the National League Rookie of the Year award provides a glimpse into the future of baseball, showcasing young talent making an impact in their inaugural season. Let’s look at the betting market’s movements and projections for this esteemed award.

NL ROY Insights

Highest Ticket%: Elly De La Cruz 26.8%

Elly De La Cruz 26.8% Highest Handle%: Corbin Carroll 32.9%

Corbin Carroll 32.9% Biggest Liability: Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz Odds leader: Corbin Carroll -300

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds is at the forefront of the pack. Despite starting the season late and with odds of +1500, De La Cruz’s stellar performances have significantly shortened his odds to +275. Dominating the ticket percentage with 26.8% and accounting for 21.3% of the total handle, De La Cruz is undoubtedly a name to watch.

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks is another strong contender, opening the season with odds of +400 and currently sitting as the substantial favorite at -300, thanks to putting up MVP-like numbers. Carroll holds a substantial 32.9% of the handle, the largest of all rookies, reflecting heavy backing from the betting public and sharp money. His ticket percentage stands at a solid 18.4%.

Third in line is Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals. Walker’s odds have moved dramatically, opening at +900, crashing to +10000 last week, and settling at +12500. His higher percentages, of 11.0% for tickets and 13.0% handle, indicate some early support despite a season of mostly struggles.

AL ROY Betting Insights

Matt McLain of the Cincinnati Reds was initially off the board, only to debut last week with odds of +3000 and then quickly move to +4000. De La Cruz’s teammate holds ticket and handle percentages of 5.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

James Outman of the Los Angeles Dodgers opened with longshot odds of +8000, which have since drifted further out to +15000. Despite this, he maintains a ticket percentage of 4.8% and a handle percentage of 5.5%.

Lastly, Kodai Senga of the New York Mets has seen a notable shift in his odds, moving from +700 to a hefty 5000. Senga’s ticket and handle percentages, 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively, coupled with his sinking odds, suggest he’s considered a long shot in this race.

As the MLB season progresses, these odds and percentages will change based on player performances, injuries, and other factors.