How Patrice Bergeron's Retirement Impacted Bruins' Stanley Cup Odds

Every time a star athlete like Patrice Bergeron retires, people ask me about odds.

“What does this do to their Stanley Cup chances?”

It’s certainly a valid question because it’s unlikely the Boston Bruins will ever be able to replace Bergeron’s leadership, defensive prowess and dominance in the faceoff circle.

So, what did the Bergeron announcement change in Las Vegas?

“Nothing,” Circa Sports assistant sportsbook manager Jeff Davis told NESN. “I was dealing 14-1 because I didn’t assume Bergeron was going to be a member of the Bruins next season. I would’ve lowered my number if he re-signed.”

Across town, Duane Colucci eked his number up from 10-1 to 12-1.

“We went up a little,” the Rampart Casino sportsbook director told NESN. “Losing Bergeron stings, but they should be fine. They’ll rely on their strong goaltending and solid blue line and David Pastrnak is one of the best players in hockey.”

Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup odds:

BetMGM +1100 ($100 wins $1,100)

PointsBet +1200

South Point / Rampart +1200

SuperBook +1200

WynnBET +1200

BetRivers +1400

Circa Sports +1400

Caesars +1500

FanDuel +1500

DraftKings +1600 ($100 wins $1,600)

As you can see, the Black and Gold respect is still very real.

The Bruins are as short as 11-1 to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup in June 2024 with a core headlined by Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

“I expect them to make a move up the middle, too,” Colucci said.

Truth be told, there’s no heavy favorite atop the American betting boards, which indicates the true parity among the National Hockey League’s best teams.

BetMGM has nine teams — Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning — all within the +800 to +1400 range.

And that is parity at its finest.