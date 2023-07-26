PGA 3M Open T-10 and T-20 Picks: Tony Finau and Justin Thomas Due by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we move closer to the PGA 3M Open, let’s talk about potential top ten, top twenty, and top forty contenders. These golfers may not necessarily win but can make a strong showing and finish high on the leaderboard.

First up, we have Tony Finau, who is primed to play better than he has been recently. He may not clinch the win, but a top-10 finish at +210 odds seems quite likely.

Next, we’re eyeing Justin Thomas for a top-20 finish at +170 odds. If Thomas can’t stay competitive in a tournament like this, it begs the question of when he ever will. So let’s see if he can crack the top 20.

Following Thomas, we’ve got Sahith Theegala, a player who’s also worth a look for a top-20 finish at +210 odds.

A notable past winner, Cameron Champ, is worth considering for a top-40 finish at +160 odds.

Then we have CT Pan, who, with odds of +240, could make the cut and stay competitive over the weekend for a top-40 finish.

Ludvig Aberg is another golfer to watch. Although he hasn’t closed out a win recently, he has shown that he can post impressive scores. This could be his week to seal the deal finally.

Sungjae Im for a top 10 at +200 odds. The defending champion’s chances of finishing within the top 10 seem pretty good.

Other potential top 40 picks include Mark Hubbard at +210, Taylor Pendrith at +110, Ryan Gerard at +290, and our crowd favorite, Trevor Cone, at +370 odds.

Indeed, we’re looking forward to a weekend full of thrilling golf action at the PGA 3M Open. With so many promising contenders, it’s sure to be an exciting tournament to watch!

