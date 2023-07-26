PGA Golf 3M Open Betting Insights: Straka, Young and Grillo Seeing Big Action by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

More golf action as the season’s end draws closer following the season’s final major last week in The Open. The 3M Open is now on tap, and we bring you some key betting insights on the most-watched players. Keep a close eye on these statistics – the odds, the ticket percentages, and the handle percentages – as you prepare your betting strategy.

Line Movement (opening, current)

Sepp Straka +2800, +2200

Ludvig Aberg +3500, +2800

Justin Thomas +2200, +2500

Sungjae Im +1800, +1600

At the top of the list is Sepp Straka, who opened with odds of +2800, now reduced to +2200. Straka is clearly a favorite amongst punters, with a ticket percentage of 8.3% and a handle percentage of 13.2%.

Highest Ticket%

Sepp Straka 8.3%

Cameron Young 7.4%

Ludvig Aberg 5.3%

Next on the radar is Cameron Young, remaining steady with opening and current odds at +1600. He holds a ticket percentage of 7.4% and a handle percentage of 9.3%. Although Young’s odds haven’t changed, he’s undeniably a solid contender.

Ludvig Aberg, with initial odds of +3500, reduced to +2800, is one to watch. Although his ticket percentage stands at 5.3% and handle percentage at 7.2%, his improved odds indicate increased confidence in his performance.

With odds moving from +1800 to +1600, Sungjae Im is tied as the tournament favorite. He has garnered a ticket percentage of 3.6% and a handle percentage of 2.8%. Although his rates are lower than the front-runners, he’s a player with potential.

Highest Handle%

Sepp Straka 13.2%

Cameron Young 9.3%

Emiliano Grillo 8.3%

Steady at odds of +2500, Emiliano Grillo also holds a ticket percentage of 3.6%, with one of the higher handle percentages at 8.3%. This suggests that while his betting tickets are few, the overall money wagered on him is significant.

Tony Finau has seen his odds increase from +1200 to +1600 and shares the lowest odds with Young and Im. His ticket percentage is 3.5%, with a handle percentage of 2.1%. Despite the lengthening odds, Finau’s proven performance makes him a player to consider.

Biggest Liabilities

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young

Lastly, Hideki Matsuyama, maintaining his odds at +1800, holds a ticket percentage of 3.4% and a handle percentage of 2.6%. Despite his steady odds, Matsuyama’s pedigree suggests he may yet surprise.

This year’s PGA 3M Open promises high stakes, dynamic gameplay, and the opportunity for big wins. Consider these statistics and look for changes right up to tee time.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.