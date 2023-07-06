Philadelphia Eagles NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 11.5 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After making it to the Super Bowl last year, expectations are equally as high for the Philadelphia Eagles entering 2023-24, where they have an 11.5-win total.

It’s not to say the Eagles weren’t expected to be good last year, factoring in that many people had them as a dark horse Super Bowl contender. Still, it’s hard to make it all the way to play in February, and a lot went right for the Eagles to get there. Will the Eagles stay relatively healthy again in 2023-24? Can they have one of the NFL’s top offenses and defenses again? The pieces are there for those answers to be yes, but that doesn’t guarantee anything in professional sports.

Jalen Hurts had a breakout campaign for the Eagles at quarterback, throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. Hurts was also dynamic on the ground, rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores. Having one of the NFL’s top offensive lines goes a long way in protecting one of the league’s most mobile signal-callers. Hurts has a plethora of weapons on offense to utilize, highlighted by A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. Hurts has a lot of natural talent, but this receiving core helps elevate his game.

On defense, the Eagles are once again poised to bolster one of the NFL’s top units. The Eagles were the fourth team in NFL history last year to record 70 or more sacks, highlighting their elite strength at getting to the quarterback. Drafting talented Georgia products in Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith will only elevate this group to a higher level.

The Eagles enter 2023-24 with the NFL’s thirteenth-easiest schedule. The NFC doesn’t have multiple elite teams like the AFC, which should help Philadelphia manufacture more victories in conference play. Philadelphia registered a 14-3 record last season, which helped crown them NFC East champs. They’re favorites again to repeat in the division and have some of the shortest Super Bowl odds. The Eagles have their win total set at 11.5, with the over priced at +108 and the under at -134. With the juice attached to the under, some bettors are looking for the Eagles to take a step back in 2023-24. We’re not of that mindset, though, meaning we’re thrilled to take the plus-money value this number is offering at +108 and back the Eagles to record 12 or more wins.

Verdict: Over 11.5 wins (+108)

