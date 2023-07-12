Predicting the Worst Team in Every NFC Division by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Anything can happen in the NFC, as few teams have solidified their contender status. As NFL training camps are quickly approaching, here are expectations for the worst teams in every NFC division.NFC East: Washington Commanders

The Commanders were the lone NFC East team last season not to make the playoffs, which will be the same in all likelihood. The Eagles have a juggernaut and will be elite for years. Dallas’ playoff success hasn’t been there, but we can be sure of another successful regular season that will result in the media salivating over their Super Bowl prospects. New York doesn’t share the talent of Philly or Dallas, but in a weak NFC, they should have enough to make the postseason again.

Washington will continue to be nothing without a quarterback. They have an elite defensive line, a strong group of wide receivers, and a good rushing attack, but they’ll be nothing as long as they don’t have a quarterback. Sam Howell isn’t the guy, so the Commanders should look at the reality and make the necessary adjustments to put themselves within striking distance of Caleb Williams.

The NFC North is the mystery of the NFC, and it feels like anything can happen. Detroit is the favorite, becoming the darling of the NFL on the strength of a dynamic offense, an up-and-coming defense, and Dan Campbell’s attitude. Green Bay will surround Jordan Love with a talented roster and should be better than many expect. Chicago is amid a rebuild, but I’m high on their chances of competing for one of the final playoff spots with another leap from Justin Fields, an improved offense, and all the defensive reinforcements. That leaves Minnesota.

Let me be frank; I’m tired of Kirk Cousins. Good on him continuing to cash lofty quarterback checks, but he will never be the guy to get a team over the hump. As miraculous as Justin Jefferson is, it doesn’t matter if their quarterback isn’t a winner. Plus, I don’t expect Alexander Mattison to slide into Dalvin Cook’s shoes seamlessly, and their defense will stink. I’m fading the Vikings at all costs.

The NFC South will be interesting, as anything can happen. With Derek Carr’s arrival and hopefully a healthy Saints’ season, New Orleans is the presumptive favorite. Carolina will feature No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, and with Frank Reich leading the charge and a roster that improved as the 2022 season went on, this team won’t stink. Then, Atlanta has a more talented roster than many think, but Desmond Ridder is a question mark. If the Falcons can get half-decent play out of Ridder, they’ll be in the middle of the pack.

Tom Brady’s retirement left a big hole at the Bucs’ quarterback spot, and Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask won’t come close as replacements. I think the team will stink. While they have many talented players, it wouldn’t surprise me if they sell them off for draft capital as the season progresses.

The NFC West will be a fun division. San Francisco will lead the way, as they and the Eagles will compete for NFC supremacy in January. Seattle will be awesome, as their offensive skill positions are loaded with talent. The Seahawks have a defense that should be good, with two talented young cornerbacks attempting to recreate the Legion of Boom. Although I think the Rams should tank, they’ll likely create a false sense of hope with Matthew Stafford and a healthy roster finishing under .500.

Arizona is predicted to finish last in this division, and for good reasonâ€”their roster stinks. Kyler Murray has regressed since he got his payday, and nothing else on the offense screams excitement. Defensively, their leader and best player, Budda Baker, remains on the trading block. I have little confidence in Jonathan Gannon being a successful head coach, but luckily they should have two top-ten draft picks in the spring to hopefully change their fortunes.

