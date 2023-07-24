Ranking Top 12 Pitchers Available Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In the MLB, you can never have too much pitching. It’s a known fact. The best teams always want to acquire another arm because depth and longevity are critical in October. Pitching looks to be in extreme demand leading up to the trade deadline, so here are the best pitchers supposedly available to be moved. 1. Blake Snell

We still don’t know the Padres’ intentions, with reports saying they’re standing pat, but we’re making these rankings assuming they should sell. A week of losing very well could change their minds. If so, Blake Snell would immediately be the best pitcher available on the market, sitting with a 2.67 ERA and the third-best odds for the NL Cy Young on the FanDuel Sportsbook. He’s been on an absolute tear as of late especially, only surrendering four earned runs over his last ten starts, warranting the Padres a massive return despite being a pending free agent.

Potential Landing Spots: Orioles, Dodgers

Not the Year for San Diego

If the Padres sell Snell, they should double down with Josh Hader. Serving as maybe the best reliever in all of baseball, Hader is frankly untouchable. Having not allowed an earned run since May 31st, Hader would elevate and give any contender an elite arm in the backend of their bullpen to ensure a postseason run.

Potential Landing Spots: Phillies, Braves

The White Sox are an embarrassment, and all signs point to them selling. Lucas Giolito shouldn’t be overly expensive as a rental but is a reliable arm that you know you’ll get out of him on a nightly basis. He hasn’t missed a start yet, with a serviceable 3.79 ERA that can elevate and stabilize a teetering rotation.

Potential Landing Spots: Dodgers, Rays

It’s unclear what the Cubs will do at the deadline, but they seem to be leaning slightly in favor of becoming sellers. Stroman’s put together a solid bounce-back season with a 3.09 ERA but has a potential opt-out after this season, making him expendable. He isn’t a lights-out pitcher by any means in terms of racking up the strikeouts, but a quality defense behind him could allow him to maximize his strengths.

Potential Landing Spots: Rangers, Reds

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched his way into the AL Cy Young discussion through May. With a 2.13 ERA through ten starts, Rodriguez looked to be the bright spot of a disappointing Tigers team that lacked talent. Injury struck, sidelining him until mid-July, where in three starts since he’s been fine. A team can convince themselves that with more time removed from his injury, he can return to what he did in the spring, offering an enticing buy-low opportunity looking for a lefty.

Potential Landing Spots: Dodgers, Orioles

5 Teams With Most At Stake Leading Up to Trade Deadline

En route to his first All-Star game, Michael Lorenzen has put together an impressive 2023 campaign for the Tigers and looks to be a potential buy-low option at the deadline like his teammate Eduardo Rodriguez. The former reliever could give a contender great depth in their rotation as a rental, having the experience to be in multiple different roles come the postseason. If I were the Dodgers, who have a massive need for pitching depth, I’d see what it would take to acquire both Rodriguez and Lorenzen from Detroit.

Potential Landing Spots: Dodgers, Reds

The Cardinals crashed and burned this season, with Jordan Montgomery being the bright spot of the rotation. He’s consistent and dependable, giving a playoff hopeful the confidence of a sure thing in October. With a 2.14 ERA since the start of June, the looming free agent could be traded for more than expected, potentially in a package with other Cardinals as the team looks to sell.

Potential Landing Spots: Giants, Rangers

The Mets are the mystery of the trade deadline as all indications point to them standing pat, but numerous reports have said that David Robertson could be available. With Edwin Diaz out, Robertson has anchored the bullpen on his way to a 2.09 ERA and a near 1.00 WHIP. This could be the second straight season with Robertson being moved at the trade deadline to a playoff hopeful that needs bullpen depth.

Potential Landing Spots: Reds, Dodgers

Jordan Hicks has given the Cardinals a roller coaster ride with his career. Full of up and downs, Hicks looks to have finally stabilized as a reliever and could be on the move this week. With a 2.45 ERA in July, a playoff hopeful could see Hicks as a buy-low opportunity with real potential, given the gas he throws.

Potential Landing Spots: Phillies, Dodgers

Yet again, another Cardinal has made the board, illustrating the sheer disaster of St. Louis’ season. Flaherty has flashed ace potential throughout his career but has been filled with inconsistencies. He won’t be as highly coveted as his teammate Jordan Montgomery, but in a market needy for starters, a team can convince themselves of Flaherty’s strengths,

Potential Landing Spots: Dodgers, Reds

The Nationals don’t have much trade value from their pitching staff, but Finnegan presents as a quality reliever a contender could utilize as a depth piece. Without electrifying stuff, Finnegan is still a quality piece that could be a bridge to an elite setup man and closer.

Potential Landing Spots: Orioles, Reds

Kansas City already dealt away closer Aroldis Chapman, so given their abysmal 28-73 record, they might as well keep selling. Scott Barlow is having a down season after seeing a sub-3.00 ERA in 2021 and 2022, but contending teams will look to his potential when scanning the trade market. Not many elite relievers are available, so with Barlow having been elite in the past two years, getting him on a contending team for cheap could bring out the best in him.

Potential Landing Spots: Phillies, Dodgers

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.