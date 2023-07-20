Rebuilding the Reds and the Promise of MLB Playoffs by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

As the MLB season swings into the high-intensity phase, it’s the perfect time to look ahead to potential playoff entries. The burning question on everyone’s minds is whether the Cincinnati Reds are a team to watch out for in the playoffs or if we should set our sights on next year.

The situation with the Reds is similar to the Baltimore Orioles from a year ago. The Orioles were sellers at the trade deadline last season, sending Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros as Baltimore continued to rebuild.

Orioles management was clear about their plans. If a good deal came up, they were ready to make a move, but they were also prepared for the possibility that they were still a year away from serious contention. As it turns out, they were entirely correct. The Orioles stuck to their plan, nurtured their young talent instead of trading them away, and the fruits of their patience are evident. Currently, they are locked in a tie for the American League East lead, a testament to the effectiveness of their strategy.

The same blueprint is in play for the Reds. The 2023 season isn’t about the present for them but the future. Outside of veteran player Joey Votto, the Reds are a young, developing team. There’s no “win now” mentality with them, which makes perfect sense. They are still a year or so away from being serious contenders. Competing and possibly winning the division with their current squad would be an excellent bonus. But don’t expect the Reds to make significant moves to bolster their team for a division run this season.

Their focus is the future, not just this year. But in an NL Central that seems up for grabs, who’s to say the Cincinnati Reds can’t surprise everyone?

Betting odds currently place the Reds at +300 to win the NL Central and +7500 for the World Series. However, considering the volatility of the division and their commitment to cultivating their young talent, the Reds are a team to keep an eye on in the future.

So, while we might not see a playoff push from the Reds this year, they are undoubtedly laying the foundation for a competitive team in the coming years.

