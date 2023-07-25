Saquon Barkley, Giants Reach 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In major news during the NFL offseason, star running back Saquon Barkley has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants and will report to training camp. The contract, which has now been signed, sealed, and delivered, is worth up to $11 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus upfront. The news has been welcomed with mixed emotions, given that Barkley had been seeking a long-term agreement with the Giants.

The franchise tag for Barkley, previously set at over $10 million, has been put to the side. Despite the common belief that no new deals can be negotiated after the deadline, the Giants and Barkley found a way. The franchise tag process, a complex maze of paperwork, seemingly allowed the pair to hash out a more lucrative one-year agreement that made sense for both sides.

This contract shift raises several questions. Barkley had reportedly been keen on a long-term contract and a chance to redefine the market. So, what led to the acceptance of an additional $900,000 in this short-term arrangement? The answer lies in the fine print.

Though the exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet, it is speculated that an important clause may have been included in the contract. It is believed that the agreement might prevent the Giants from placing the franchise tag on Barkley again next year.

Barkley’s performance-based payout system ensures that he will earn well this year as long as he performs. Moreover, the absence of a franchise tag next year means he won’t have to worry about getting stuck in a similar contractual dance again.

This move puts Barkley, and the Giants, in an interesting position for the upcoming season. The agreement can potentially shape future contracts within the league, setting a precedent for navigating around the franchise tag. With this new deal, Barkley could also pave the way for other players seeking similar agreements.

The situation is a win-win for Barkley. He gets a well-deserved pay raise and the opportunity to either renegotiate with the Giants or move on after this season. This new deal could revolutionize player contracts and negotiation techniques in the NFL.

