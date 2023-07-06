Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: July 6 Player Props by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Just one game on the WNBA schedule tonight as the Connecticut Sun (12-5) host the Seattle Storm (4-12). This will be the second meeting between the teams this season after Connecticut downed Seattle 85-79 back on June 20.

The Sun are currently listed as -10.5 point favorites.

To help enhance your viewing experience, I’ve highlighted my top player prop options, beginning with a former first-overall pick.



SEA Jewell Loyd OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-156)

The Storm’s lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing start to the campaign, Loyd is enjoying the best year of her career, leading the league in scoring at 25.8 PPG. The 29-year-old has been especially impressive from downtown, shooting a career-best 40.8% on 8.7 attempts per contest. That’s the area I’m keying in on tonight, as Loyd has knocked down at least three triples in six of her past eight games, including six threes against the Sun. Give me Jewell Loyd OVER 2.5 made threes.

CT DeWanna Bonner OVER 18.5 Points (-113)

On the other side, Bonner draws a favorable matchup against a Seattle squad allowing 86.0 PPG – third-worst in the Association. The veteran notched 20 points versus the Storm in the initial meeting and has topped tonight’s 18.5 scoring prop in five of her past seven games. Even if the Sun starts running away with this one, Bonner should be a big reason. Give me DeWanna Bonner OVER 18.5 points.

