Should Michigan be Above Ohio St and Alabama on the Natty Championship Odds Board?

As we approach the new season, the college football National Championship futures have begun to take shape. The two-time defending champs, the Georgia Bulldogs, are the favorites to make it a historic three-peat. Under Kirby Smart‘s stewardship, the team is currently listed with favorable odds of +220.

However, there’s been a slight change in the odds for the teams chasing the Bulldogs. The Alabama Crimson Tide has overtaken the Ohio State Buckeyes as the second most likely team to lift the national championship, now at +600. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are close behind at +700.

Under Jim Harbaugh‘s leadership, the Michigan Wolverines round out the top four with 10 to 1 odds. However, there’s a case to be made that Michigan’s odds should be higher.

With a roster featuring talents such as JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, and Donovan Edwards, Michigan presents a formidable challenge to any team. The Wolverines made back-to-back appearances in the college football playoffs, although they were ultimately defeated by Georgia and TCU, respectively.

In light of their recent performances and the talent they have at their disposal, it seems somewhat harsh that Michigan is not placed higher in the preseason odds. Given their potential and the strides they’ve made under Harbaugh’s leadership, there’s a strong argument that Michigan should be second overall, ahead of both Ohio State and Alabama.

As the summer rolls on and we get closer to the start of the season, these odds may shift. But for now, Michigan fans can rest assured knowing their team is considered among the favorites for the upcoming national championship.