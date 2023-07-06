Should The Angels Trade Shohei Ohtani? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

One of the most exciting stories in Major League Baseball this season has been the standout performance of Shohei Ohtani. The AL MVP award race has become one to watch, with Ohtani’s future somewhat unknown.

Ohtani was the frontrunner before the season started and is still in the lead, but that’s provided he stays healthy and remains in the American League. Midway through the season, it looks like nobody in the AL can catch Ohtani. He has been a revelation, putting on a masterclass at the plate. He’s arguably baseball’s best hitter, and his contributions on the mound are icing on the cake. As it stands, Ohtani is listed at -750 to win the AL MVP, a testament to his electrifying performances.

However, the Ohtani phenomenon is not without its complications. One fascinating aspect, albeit a little stressful for LA Angels fans, is the ongoing speculation about his future with the team. Ohtani seems to have sent a clear message to the Angels and the rest of the baseball world, if the team is not a serious contender, he’s out.

To add to the drama, the Angels recently lost their other superstar, Mike Trout, to injury. This isn’t shocking news, given Trout’s injury history, but it puts even more pressure on the Angels to ensure they don’t lose Ohtani.

What could be worse for the Angels than losing their best player? Losing him for nothing.

Given the circumstances, it would seem prudent for the Angels to be on the phone daily, exploring the kind of jaw-dropping return they could get for their superstar. As things stand, Ohtani is an unparalleled asset in baseball. However, trading Ohtani could yield a windfall of young talent, giving the Angels a chance to rebuild and strengthen their team for the future.

Of course, this is speculation, and no formal conversations about trading Ohtani have been reported. The Angels could still decide to build their team around their superstar. But whatever their decision, one thing is sure, Ohtani is the centerpiece of the most thrilling narrative in baseball this season, and the outcome of this story will significantly shape the landscape of MLB for years to come.

Sports bettors and baseball fans alike should keep a keen eye on this exciting storyline. This isn’t just about the AL MVP race but also the future of one of baseball’s brightest stars.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.