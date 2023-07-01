Should the Knicks Trade for James Harden or Paul George? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

James Harden is no doubt a potent scoring machine in the NBA, but let’s not delude ourselves: he is, at his very best, the third scoring option on an elite team. So, when discussing a possible move to the New York Knicks, breaking down the potential dynamics is essential.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

In this theoretical scenario, Jalen Brunson would likely remain the primary scorer. Can Julius Randle step up and become a reliable number-two scorer? It’s something Knicks fans would love to see.

Ranking the Top NBA Players Traded This Offseason

When it comes to trade considerations, the Knicks should tread carefully. They must avoid parting with significant young talent such as RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, or Immanuel Quickley. Those are the team’s future; trading them away for a short-term solution isn’t prudent.

The only way a trade for Harden makes sense is if the Knicks can include players like Evan Fournier and Obi Toppin in the deal.

NBA Offseason Trades Report Card

One intriguing prospect for the Knicks would be their capability to outbid teams like the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade for Harden. The Knicks have plenty of expiring contracts and an impressive eight tradable first-round picks that could sway the decision in their favor.

However, the real question is whether the Knicks should pursue Harden at all or use their significant assets to target other high-profile players. For instance, should they re-route their picks and secure someone like Paul George to share the backcourt with Jalen Brunson?

In this context, a move for Harden might only make sense if the Knicks could subsequently deal him to another team. The focus should be on shedding players on short-term deals or expiring contracts – like Fournier or Toppin – while preserving their promising young core.

The acquisition of Harden is a move that the Knicks should approach with utmost caution. They have a promising young roster and should be wary of disrupting that for short-term gains. If they can construct a deal that doesn’t sacrifice their long-term future, then â€“ and only then â€“ it might make sense to consider bringing Harden to the Big Apple.