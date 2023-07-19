The Open Betting Insights: Make or Miss the Cut by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

As the Open Championship inches closer, the eyes of the golf world keenly observe the drama about to unfold on the green. High-stakes betting tickets fuel this fiery mix, and this year’s Open is no different, especially with odds focusing on who will make or miss the cut.

Most bet to make the cut (tickets)

Phil Mickelson (+110)

Matthew Jordan (+100)

Cameron Smith (-500)

At the top of the list of players most bet to make the cut is golfing legend Phil Mickelson at +110. Mickelson, who has had a roller-coaster career at the Open, will fight tooth and nail again to break through. The left-hander has shown sparks of brilliance in past rounds, leaving fans and bettors hopeful of his continuation in the tournament.

England’s own Matthew Jordan is following closely, with odds at +100. Jordan, who has consistently shown promising performance in local tours, is looking to leave his mark on one of golf’s biggest stages. The English golfer will have to bring his A-game to the Open, and spectators are anxious to see if he can navigate the tricky links courses and keep up the pace.

However, the dark horse in this race is Cameron Smith at -500. The Australian golfer, known for his resiliency and tenacity, has been defying odds and putting in performances that are hard to ignore. Despite the relatively valueless odds, Smith’s continued presence in the tournament is not to be underestimated.

Most bet to miss the cut (tickets)

Bryson DeChambeau (+188)

Justin Thomas (+188)

Brooks Koepka (+320)

On the flip side, some significant names are surprisingly being heavily bet to miss the cut. The usually reliable Bryson DeChambeau leads this unfortunate list with odds of +188. DeChambeau’s struggles on the green have been noticeable, and fans are left wondering if he can pull himself together in time to make it past this cut line.

Similarly, Justin Thomas, with identical odds of +188, has been heavily played to miss out on weekend golf this week. Known for his precision and determination, Thomas’s current form has left many puzzled, questioning whether he can regain his rhythm and meet his high expectations.

However, the biggest shock in this list is Brooks Koepka, with the highest odds at +320. The American powerhouse, who has a strong history at the Open, still has many concerned about his progression in the tournament.

As the Open Championship continues, the fate of these golfers hangs in the balance. They have to navigate the challenging course and the intense pressure of expectations. The question that will soon be answered is who will rise to the occasion and who will buckle under pressure. Until then, the speculation and betting frenzy adds an intriguing dimension to this golfing spectacle.

