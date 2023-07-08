There's Value for the OKC Thunder To Make the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

NBA enthusiasts know that a player’s health can significantly impact the performance of an entire team. When it comes to the Oklahoma City Thunder, one can’t help but hope fervently for a season devoid of injuries. It’s because the team is brimming with raw talent, and if they stay healthy, it could spell trouble for their opponents.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one player who has demonstrated a phenomenal ability on the court. His shooting prowess, be it three-pointers or dynamic shots, or his defensive tenacity, showcases the versatility of his game. Last season, SGA delivered an All-NBA First Team performance, solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

However, the potential of the Thunder does not stop at SGA. Josh Giddey brings incredible passing skills, facilitating the flow of the game. He’s a catalyst that brings out the best in his teammates, including youngster Chet Holmgren, who is known for his all-around ability. The Thunder has also seen an infusion of young talent with the additions of Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams. Although unrelated, their shared energy and synergy have earned them critical roles with this group.

This assembly of talent makes the Thunder the young team to watch in the upcoming season. If these players remain healthy, it won’t be far-fetched to believe that the Thunder could make it to the NBA playoffs this year. They were already close last year, but with an entire season of good health, they might be unstoppable.

Yet, the vision for the Thunder doesn’t stop at making the playoffs. It’s believed that General Manager Sam Presti is on the cusp of making a move that could turn the Thunder into championship contenders. The team has a wealth of first-round picks, and there might come a point when Presti pushes these valuable assets to the center of the trade table, targeting a superstar to complement these young talents. This addition could be the final piece in the Thunder’s championship puzzle.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s trajectory seems promising, and if everything goes according to plan, basketball fans are in for a thrilling season.

