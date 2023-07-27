Top 12 Position Players Potentially Available For Trade by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

We’re offering a preview of possible trades as the MLB trade deadline approaches in five days. Some deals are already taking place, yet there’s no shortage of speculation. While pitching seems to be the main attraction for contending teams, plenty of bats are known to be available too. Here are the top 12 position players available for trade and our predictions for their ideal landing spots.

What a year for Bellinger. He’s proof that a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs can pay off handsomely. Batting .312 on the season with 15 homers, Bellinger has heated up in July, batting .415. Despite being a rental, a contending team with a pressing outfield need will give the Cubs a firm offer for Bellinger that they won’t pass up.

Potential Suitors: Yankees, Marlins

Previewing the infield market, there aren’t many elite options, but Candelario seems to be the best, drawing significant interest. His performance has exceeded expectations set by his one-year contract with Washington. He sports a strong glove on the hot corner and offers some pop at the plate with his 16 homers and an OPS north of .800. He could warrant the Nationals a better-than-expected return.

Potential Suitors: Angels, Brewers

The Cardinals’ situation is in disarray, and nearly everyone is on the table. Paul Dejong could be an enticing addition for a contender due to his improved batting and strong defense. Given that he is under team control for a few more years, he could fetch a more significant return than guys with better seasons.

Potential Suitors: Giants, Mariners

Lane Thomas has put together an awe-inspiring season for the Nationals, but since he’s under team control for multiple seasons, Washington could value him as a part of their future. Well, teams have been calling on Thomas’s availability, and the Nats better be listening. Batting .293 with 16 homers, the value is there to be a leadoff hitter for a winner. He’d return multiple prospects to maximize his value as he approaches age 30.

Potential Suitors: Yankees, Brewers

The catchers market starts with Elias Diaz, who earned an All-Star bid and became the All-Star Game MVP this season. Batting .270 with ten homers, he could provide a valuable boost for any contender. With an increased profile, Diaz could enter the conversation of the league’s best catchers on a more prominent club.

Potential Suitors: Astros, Rays

Grichuk has put together the best offensive season of his MLB career and is now well-positioned to be moved off of the struggling Rockies to a contender. Batting .307, he’s drawing much interest from teams looking to add an outfielder with a right-handed bat.

Potential Suitors: Yankees, Guardians

The White Sox have had a horrible season, and Tim Anderson has been even worse. They might have to hold on to him just to rebuild his trade stock. Injuries have plagued him, but he should be playing better than he is. After four consecutive seasons batting, at least .300, Anderson is hitting .245 and seems incapable of driving the ball further than the infield. His salary could be a turn-off for some teams, but big-market clubs could convince themselves that he could return to form in a new environment if he gets healthy.

Potential Suitors: Giants, Dodgers

The Mariners are a complete mystery. They essentially are in no man’s land outside the AL Wild Card race with no clear determination whether they should be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline. One guy who seems to be expendable is Teoscar Hernandez, who is an impending free agent that could get the Mariners some value back.

Potential Suitors: Phillies, Blue Jays

We don’t know what the Mets will do at the trade deadline, but veteran Tommy Pham has generated value. He’s one of the Mets’ most realistic trade chips who has batted nearly .270 that can play multiple positions. Pham has been dealing with lingering injuries that could complicate his market, but if the Mets genuinely make him available, he’ll garner a ton of interest from playoff hopefuls.

Potential Suitors: Phillies, Dodgers

Even though Yan Gomes hasn’t had the same success as Elias Diaz, he can be a contributor on a playoff squad. Batting nearly .270, Gomes has been around the league for quite a while with a championship under his belt. He’d be an excellent locker-room addition for a contender that could use some veteran leadership, and with a contract that extends past just this season, he could be an attractable target.

Potential Suitors: Reds, Rays

How the Cardinals’ fire sale takes shape remains to be seen. However, as Tyler O’Neill returns from injury, Dylan Carlson becomes expendable and the most likely outfielder traded from St. Louis. He’s not incredible at the plate, but he can put together strong at-bats and provide good defense for a contender.

Potential Suitors: Yankees, Rays

Despite only playing in 25 MLB games this season due to the Tampa Bay Rays’ middle infield depth, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi has named Vidal Brujan a potential target for teams eyeing infield depth. His MLB potential is still under review, but he’s already valued for his defensive versatility.

Potential Suitors: Giants, Brewers

