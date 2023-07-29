Top 5 Players from this Year's Transfer Portal in the Big 12

1. Hunter Dickinson – Michigan to Kansas

A force to be reckoned with, Dickinson stands out as one of the dominant centers in college basketball, capable of single-handedly taking control of a game. His decision to leave Michigan surprised many, sparking interest from top programs like Kentucky, who recently had a Zoom call with him. Kansas, Georgetown, Maryland, and Villanova are also actively pursuing the talented center.

2. Max Abmas – Oral Roberts to Texas

Abmas rose to fame during Oral Roberts‘ impressive Sweet 16 run in 2019, earning recognition as a standout star in mid-major college basketball. Known for his exceptional shooting prowess, he is regarded as one of the best shooters in the sport. Any program that secures his services can expect an immediate offensive boost to its lineup.

3. Kerr Kriisa – Arizona to West Virginia

Kriisa played a pivotal role as the orchestrator of Arizona‘s fast-paced and efficient offense under the guidance of head coach Tommy Lloyd for the past two seasons. Contributing significantly to the Wildcats’ best finish on KenPom since 2015, he now sets his sights on West Virginia, seeking to continue his success in the NCAA Tournament with the Mountaineers.

4. RayJ Dennis – Toledo to Baylor

As the most well-rounded guard available in the transfer portal, Dennis is a true stat sheet stuffer. With impressive averages of 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, he is a formidable threat on both ends of the floor. Despite interest from Michigan and Illinois, Dennis has chosen to join Baylor, where he’ll lead a fresh new backcourt for the Bears.

5. Arthur Kaluma – Creighton to Kansas State

A double-digit scorer throughout his tenure at Creighton, Kaluma possesses the skills to immediately impact any team in the nation. His athleticism and ability to score and rebound at a high level make him a valuable addition to any roster. While there are rumors of a potential pro career, he remains a highly sought-after prospect, with Kansas State being one of the programs vying for his talents.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.