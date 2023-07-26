Top 5 Relievers that Could be Traded

Josh Hader is undeniably one of the top closers in baseball. His consistent performance and high-impact fastball would make any bullpen significantly stronger. The Phillies and Braves could use a pitcher like him in high-pressure late-inning situations.

David Robertson’s career resurrection with the Mets has been impressive. If Edwin Diaz’s injury persists, Robertson’s ability to close games could soften his loss. However, teams like the Reds and Dodgers, who have been searching for reliable late-inning arms, might be interested in him.

Jordan Hicks has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, and his high-velocity pitches are undoubtedly eye-catching. The Phillies and Dodgers, who always seem to be in the market for more pitching, could be potential landing spots.

Kyle Finnegan could offer valuable depth in the middle innings for teams like the Orioles and Reds. His ability to pitch in multiple roles could be an asset for teams looking to bolster their bullpen.

Scott Barlow’s situation is a bit trickier due to his recent performance drop. However, he was impressive in the previous two seasons, and teams like the Phillies and Dodgers might bet on his potential to regain that form. Given Kansas City’s dismal season, moving Barlow might make sense for their rebuild.