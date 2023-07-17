Top 5 Returning Forwards for 2023-24 College Basketball Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we eagerly await the upcoming college basketball season, it’s time to spotlight the exceptional forwards gracing the courts again. These players have displayed their skills and resilience, leaving an enduring impact on their respective teams. From dominant performances to missed opportunities, they have shown us the true essence of the forward position.

Let’s delve into the top forwards returning to captivate audiences with their remarkable abilities.

SportsGrid will rank the top players at all three positions: Top 5 Guards | Top 5 Centers

1. Armando Bacot – North Carolina

Amid a challenging season, North Carolina fell from preseason favorites to missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Armando Bacot remained a constant force for the Tar Heels. He dominated the paint with an imposing presence, solidifying his status as one of the nation’s premier big men. With November on the horizon, expect Bacot to continue his reign, showcasing his skills and reminding us why he is regarded among the best.

2. Tristan da Silva – Colorado

While football typically dominates the headlines in Boulder, basketball is set to steal the show. The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up to become an NCAA Tournament team led by skilled forward Tristan da Silva. Despite receiving limited national attention due to Colorado’s inconsistent performances last season, da Silva’s scoring prowess and exceptional shotmaking abilities are ready to shine on a grander stage. Prepare for a season full of dazzling displays as da Silva leaves his mark on the college basketball landscape.

3. Grant Nelson – Alabama

Grant Nelson, a unicorn on the court, caught NBA scouts’ attention with his awe-inspiring highlight reel. Standing tall at 6’10”, Nelson possesses an extraordinary skill set, including dribble penetration, perimeter shooting, and creative post moves that make scouts drool. Although enticed by the next level, Nelson has decided to grace the Crimson Tide with his talents after transferring from North Dakota State. Brace yourself for a season filled with jaw-dropping moments as Nelson injects excitement into Alabama’s frontcourt.

4. Graham Ike – Gonzaga

Graham Ike was pivotal in revitalizing Wyoming basketball, propelling the Pokes to their third NCAA Tournament appearance in 35 years. Averaging an impressive 19.5 points per game, Ike became a catalyst for his team, infusing dynamism, scoring prowess, and an unyielding spirit into the frontcourt. Despite missing the entirety of the previous season due to injury, Ike is set to return, filling the void left by Drew Timme and bringing his relentless fight to elevate Gonzaga’s game.

5. Tre Mitchell – West Virginia

A standout forward, Tre Mitchell, transferred to West Virginia, bringing his exceptional skills to the Mountaineers’ roster. Known for his versatility and scoring ability, Mitchell has already proven himself a dominant force during his time at UMass. With his size, strength, and ability to score from inside and outside the paint, Mitchell is poised to impact West Virginia’s frontcourt significantly. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating season as Mitchell showcases his talents and adds a new dimension to the Mountaineers’ lineup.

