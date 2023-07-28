Top 6 Infielders Available at the MLB Trade Deadline by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

As the MLB trade deadline nears, teams scramble to fortify their lineups and strengthen their odds for postseason glory. Among these assets, infielders are the key components for teams looking to improve their offensive and defensive abilities.

Here are the top six available infielders who could be on the move and their potential suitors.

1. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

While the market isn’t overflowing with elite infield talent, Jeimer Candelario is one of the few standouts this season. Candelario inked a one-year contract with the Nationals and has exceeded expectations. He’s proven his mettle with a strong glove and considerable offensive punch, hitting 16 home runs with an OPS north of .800. His excellent performance on the hot corner is drawing interest from teams such as the Angels and Brewers, who could offer a better-than-expected return to the Nationals.

2. Paul Dejong, SS

With the Cardinals in disarray, everyone, including Paul Dejong, is seemingly up for grabs. His solid performance at the plate and impressive defense make him a desirable addition for any contender. His team control for the next few years only sweetens the deal, potentially bringing a more significant return than some of his counterparts. The Giants and Mariners could be suitors eyeing the shortstop’s potential.

3. Elias Diaz, C

Earning an All-Star bid and, subsequently, the All-Star Game MVP title this season, Elias Diaz has established himself as a force behind the plate. His .270 batting average and ten home runs would boost any team needing a reliable catcher. His talents have been underappreciated in Colorado, but a move to a prominent club like the Astros or Rays could elevate his reputation among the league’s best catchers.

4. Tim Anderson, SS

The White Sox’s disastrous season has not been kind to Tim Anderson, who has been underperforming due to injury. After four seasons with at least a .300 average, Anderson is currently hitting only .245. Despite his high salary and current slump, big-market teams such as the Giants and Dodgers could take a chance on him, betting on a return to form if he regains his health.

5. Yan Gomes, C

While not as successful as Diaz, Yan Gomes is a solid contender who could contribute to any playoff-bound team. With a nearly .270 average and a championship title to his name, Gomes could bring much-needed veteran leadership. His contract, extending beyond this season, could make him an attractive target for teams like the Reds and Rays looking for an experienced presence behind the plate.

6. Vidal Brujan, INF

Despite playing only 25 MLB games this season due to the Rays’ depth in the middle infield, Vidal Brujan’s name has been floated as a potential target by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. His full potential in the majors remains a question, but his defensive versatility has already earned him recognition in MLB circles. Teams such as the Giants and Brewers could see Brujan as a valuable addition to their infield roster.

