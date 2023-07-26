Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Baseball fans are in for an action-packed matchup as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays gear up for a thrilling faceoff today at 4:11 p.m. ET. Taking the mound for the Dodgers’ is right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Jays’ lefty Yusei Kikuchi. The betting odds favor the Dodgers at -138, but the total is listed at an impressive ten runs.

The last 30 days have shown interesting stats for both pitchers. Gonsolin has been easily taking care of right-handed batters, with a weighted on-base percentage of .242. However, he has been struggling against left-handed batters, but that might not matter much against a heavy right-handed hitting Toronto team.

Conversely, Kikuchi has performed well against right-handed batters over the past month but has been less successful with lefties. For today’s game, he may be facing only Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy from the Dodgers’ left-handed batters. Although both these lineups are powerful and both pitchers have been inconsistent, their recent performance may align more with a lower-scoring affair.

The question hanging in the air now is what to expect from this rubber match between the Dodgers and the Jays. Gonsolin isn’t the only one under scrutiny. Kikuchi, the Jays’ left-handed pitcher, is facing a formidable Dodgers lineup that might give him trouble.

While Gonsolin’s struggle against left-handed batters might not have a huge impact against the Blue Jays’ right-heavy lineup, Kikuchi’s struggles against left-handed batters might pose a challenge with the Dodgers’ potent batting order and high-scoring offense.

With this, it seems clear that the betting odds favoring the Dodgers are well-placed. The Dodgers have an advantage in this matchup, and there’s value present in backing them to come out on top and take the rubber match in this series.

