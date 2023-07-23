Trae Young & the Hawks: Improving But Not Yet Contenders

The Atlanta Hawks are on an upward trajectory, with star player Trae Young at the helm. They’ve got talent and momentum, but the question remains – are they ready to compete for an NBA Championship?

Trae Young has proven himself to be a formidable force on the court. His stellar performance in the Eastern Conference finals, even when injured, was proof of his potential. His ability to outmaneuver and outperform opponents was critical to the Hawks’ success and showcased his immense talent. Had he not been sidelined by injury during game three, there’s a chance they could have beaten Milwaukee. The fact that Young was so effective before his injury speaks volumes about his ability and potential for the upcoming season.

This year, the Hawks are set to be even better. With a second year of Young and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt, there’s plenty of reason for optimism. Coupled with better coaching from Quin Snyder, the team seems poised for a strong season. The departure of John Collins, though significant, does not overshadow the positive changes. The Atlanta Hawks can exceed their win total from last season and make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference.

While the Hawks are set to improve this season, labeling them as title contenders might be premature. Several other teams in the East have strong rosters that could outpace Atlanta. This doesn’t mean the Hawks can’t or won’t perform well – they’re likely to show significant improvement. But as for taking home the NBA Championship this year? That remains to be seen.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are heading into an exciting new phase. The team is poised to improve this year and exceed expectations, with Young leading the way. However, the leap from an improved win record to becoming title contenders is significant, and it might take more time for the Hawks to get there. Even so, fans can expect to see some impressive basketball from the Hawks this season. Let’s watch this space as the NBA season unfolds!

