UFC Fight Night 224 Betting Insights: Big Ticket to Handle Discrepancies

A men’s heavyweight bout headlines UFC Fight Night 224 as No. 5 Tom Aspinall takes on No. 10 Marcin Tybura.

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 | 3:00 p.m. ET Venue: The O2 Arena – London, England | TV: ESPN+

UFC Fight Night is up on the radar, with exciting fights that promise a fantastic night for UFC fans and bettors. Let’s delve into the current odds, opening odds, and betting percentage patterns to make your betting decisions more informed.

The heavyweight bout between Marcin Tybura and Tom Aspinall is creating significant buzz. Aspinall currently stands at the overwhelming favorite with -500 odds, showing a considerable increase from his opening odds of -450. Interestingly, despite Tybura having +360 opening odds, they have narrowed slightly to +340. However, while Aspinall attracts a whopping 73% of the total handle, a substantial 80% of individual bets are placed on Tybura, indicating that many bettors are banking on an upset.

Next up, we have the women’s fight between Julija Stoliarenko and Molly McCann. McCann, who opened with odds of -225, now stands with slightly higher odds of -300. On the other hand, Stoliarenko has shifted from her opening odds of +175 to +275. Although McCann holds the majority of the handle at 55%, she only accounts for 36% of the bets, suggesting a wider distribution of individual bets on this fight.

The featherweight bout between Andre Fili and Nathaniel Wood is also a highlight of the night. Wood currently stands at +175 odds, showing a modest increase from his opening odds of +165. On the other hand, Fili’s odds have shifted from -225 to -195. Interestingly, while Fili holds a dominating 88% of the total handle, Wood is leading in the number of individual bets, with a 64% bet percentage.

Andre Muniz and Paul Craig promise an exciting fight, with Muniz at -225 odds from an opening of -165. Craig has seen his odds move from +140 to +185, but despite this, he commands a significant 90% of the total handle. However, Muniz is leading in terms of the number of individual bets, with a 58% bet percentage.

The matchup between Fares Ziam and Jai Herbert sees Herbert at -155 odds, increasing slightly from an opening of -140. Ziam’s odds have also shifted from +130 to +115. Herbert commands a substantial 67% of the total handle but is at a close tie with Ziam in terms of individual bets, with a 57% bet percentage.

The featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy and Josh Culibao promises to be a thrilling one. Murphy has seen a slight decrease in odds from -160 to -115. On the other hand, Culibao’s odds have shifted from +105 to +130. While Culibao holds the majority of the handle at 57%, the number of individual bets are split nearly evenly, suggesting a wider distribution of individual bets on this fight.

To wrap up, these insights provided by BetMGM show an interesting pattern of bettors favoring underdogs in terms of individual bets, while the handle, or total amount bet, leans towards the favorites. This shows a discrepancy between the number of bets placed and the overall amount wagered on each fighter. Use these insights to inform your betting strategy, and may the odds be ever in your favor!

