USA Women's World Cup Schedule: How to Watch USWNT by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Beginning on Thursday, July 20, the soccer world will focus on the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where Team USA is favored to win their third-straight WC. USWNT is priced at +240 to bring home the trophy at the FanDuel Sportsbook. No team is getting more action in the World Cup than the United States.

USWNT Group E Favorite

The United States is favored to win Group E (-310), followed by the Netherlands (+260), Portugal (+3800), and Vietnam (+10000).

Team USA’s first match is on Friday, July 21, against Vietnam, where they are expected to win comfortably. The odds are -20000 for USWNT to start with a win over Vietnam.

How to Watch USWNT in the World Cup

Friday, July 21

9:00 p.m. – United States vs. Vietnam (FOX | FOXSports.com | FOX Sports App | Telemundo)

Wednesday, July 26

9:00 p.m. – United States vs. Netherlands (FOX | Peacock | FOXSports.com | FOX Sports App | Telemundo)

Tuesday, August 1

3:00 a.m. – United States vs. Portugal (FOX | FOXSports.com | FOX Sports App | Telemundo)

If the USWNT wins Group E as expected, they will move on to the Round of 16, which begins on August 5 and runs through August 8. Should the USA win their group, they would take on Group G’s runner-up in Sydney. If the US Women end up as runners-up, they would then take on the Group G winner in Melbourne.

USWNT Players to Watch

A combination of experienced and emerging talents will spearhead the United States team, with notable figures such as Megan Rapinoe, forward Alex Morgan, and the versatile midfielder Lindsey Horan forming the core of the squad.

At just 21 years of age, Trinity Rodman is anticipated to provide a significant contribution from the substitutes bench. Another promising young forward is Sophia Smith, who is the favorite to score the most goals. Despite being only 22, she’s ripe for a breakout performance. The squad’s youngest member, Alyssa Thompson, could potentially be its most gifted. Making her World Cup debut at just 18, this lightning-fast attacker is undoubtedly a rising star.

Stage of Elimination Odds

Quarterfinals +300 Semifinals +380 Runner-Up +500 Round of 16 +550 Group Stage +3400

