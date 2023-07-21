USWNT World Cup Matches: Start Times by Time Zones by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago

The United States national team begins its quest for a fifth Women’s World Cup trophy this month in New Zealand at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Are you wondering how to watch their journey throughout the competition? Details on how to do so are provided below.

It’s the beginning of a hopeful few weeks across the nation as fans will be tuning in from coast to coast to see if the top team in the world can go back-to-back as the true world champions.

Given the caliber of the stars involved, you’ll undoubtedly want to ensure you’re tuned in to witness the action and celebrations, which are highlighted in this article.

All Times to Watch Friday’s Match Between USWNT vs. Vietnam

7/26 vs. Netherlands – 9:00 p.m. 8/1 vs. Portugal – 3:00 a.m. 7/26 vs. Netherlands – 8:00 p.m. 8/1 vs. Portugal – 2:00 a.m. 7/26 vs. Netherlands – 7:00 p.m. 8/1 vs. Portugal – 1:00 a.m. 7/26 vs. Netherlands – 6:00 p.m. 8/1 vs. Portugal – midnight.

