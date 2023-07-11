Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Captures 2023 Home Run Derby In Style by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

There’s an electrifying energy coursing through the crowd at the Home Run Derby as players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knock it out of the park and send fans into a frenzy. Last night, those who placed their bets on Guerrero Jr. found their faith rewarded as he clinched victory in the intense competition.

It was a night of surprises and thrilling moments, lasting nearly three hours, filled with powerful swings and soaring baseballs. The Home Run Derby succeeded in keeping the audience entertained, with Mookie Betts even admitting to the excitement despite his own performance, only hitting 11 home runs before getting eliminated.

Nonetheless, an aspect of the competition didn’t sit right with us. Take Adley Rutschman, for instance, who launched an impressive 27 home runs in the first round only to be eliminated because a single home run bested him. This begs the question: Shouldn’t the player who hits the most home runs in total advance?

The old system recognized cumulative home runs, enabling players who consistently hit high numbers to move on. This bracket format certainly isn’t that and raises questions about the event’s validity. It seems unjust that a player like Rutschman, who displayed such prowess, is ousted because of a one-home-run deficit despite putting up monster numbers compared to others that advanced in their matchup.

We need a more equitable system that truly celebrates the player who hits the most home runs overall. It was a bit of a letdown not seeing certain talents continue that might’ve given Guerrero Jr. a run for their money. Even with some questions about the overall format of the event, Guerrero Jr. put on a showing for the ages and deserves to be recognized. Guerrero Jr. has struggled with the long ball this year with the Toronto Blue Jays, but his numbers at the Home Run Derby suggest he could be in for a strong second half.

