Wainwright, Cardinals Struggles Continue Against Miami Marlins by SportsGrid

The St. Louis Cardinals’ recent performance seems to be a self-inflicted catastrophe, with their blowout 15-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on the road yesterday. The Marlins’ 19 hits provided a sharp contrast to the Cardinals’ inability to stay in this MLB game. Particularly concerning was the outing by Adam Wainwright, a revered figure in the organization, whose performances of late have left fans and critics questioning whether he can even finish the year with the club.

Expectations were high for Wainwright this season, but opponents have had no issues with him anytime he’s taken the hill. His latest poor performance comes amid growing speculation about his future with the Cardinals, which is increasingly looking bleak. The team possesses multiple superstar players that are significantly underperforming, hinting at the potential for some high-profile trades to offload contracts before the deadline.

Due to shoulder inflammation, the Cardinals recently announced Wainwright’s move to the IL after start 401 in the big leagues, all with the Cardinals. Wainwright’s stature within the organization cannot be overstated, but his performances no longer give the team a chance to win.

The Cardinals’ future plans are uncertain. There are thoughts of letting Wainwright finish the season before celebrating his contributions and letting him walk off into the sunset and retire. However, if they’re still aiming for wins this season, Wainwright’s immediate contributions seem untenable.

The Cardinals are experiencing tough times, particularly given the pre-season prediction that they’d dominate the NL Central. Instead, they’re the division’s weakest team, raising questions about what they can do moving forward, especially with a veteran player like Wainwright.

