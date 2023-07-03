What Are the Houston Rockets Doing? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Houston Rockets have been one of the busiest teams this offseason, making significant roster changes to reshape their lineup. Notable additions include Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green, along with the arrival of Jock Landale. These moves bring a mix of experienced veterans and young, promising players to the team. However, there are concerns about the acquisition of Dillon Brooks and its potential impact on the team dynamics.

First and foremost, the question arises, were there any other teams willing to offer Dillon Brooks $20 million per season? The answer is likely no. This raises doubts about Houston’s decision to invest heavily in a player who may not have garnered such a lucrative offer from other teams. While Jeff Green’s addition fits the bill as a seasoned veteran, the same cannot be said for Jock Landale, who only gained recognition during the playoffs due to his role in benching Deandre Ayton.

Moreover, Dillon Brooks tends to lack discipline and maturity on the court. His aggressive style and outspoken nature have not always served him well. The series against the Nuggets showcased his deficiencies, both offensively and defensively. Additionally, his desire for a more significant offensive role may clash with the development of young star Jalen Green. This raises concerns about how Brooks will handle his role within the team.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Dillon Brooks could impact the team’s lineup. While changes can be necessary, it remains to be seen if this will be a beneficial move for the team. The starting lineup is expected to consist of Fred VanVleet, Jeff Green, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, and Jalen Green. However, the Rockets’ patience with their young players may come into question, leading to further potential roster changes.

While Dillon Brooks has the potential to contribute positively to the team, his inconsistent performance and questionable attitude raise doubts about the wisdom of investing heavily in him. The team’s decision to prioritize him as a veteran presence may not align with the expectations and aspirations of the rest of the team.

In conclusion, the Houston Rockets’ offseason moves have brought excitement and skepticism. While the team has added some solid pieces and experienced veterans, the decision to invest heavily in Dylan Brooks raises concerns about his fit within the team’s dynamics and the potential impact on player development. Only time will tell if these moves will pay off and help the Rockets achieve their goals for the upcoming season.