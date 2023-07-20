What do the Arizona Diamondbacks Need at the Trade Deadline? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As we near the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to shake things up, primarily due to their lack of sufficient pitching. With the Los Angeles Dodgers on an upswing and the San Francisco Giants having just lost to the Cincinnati Reds, the need for the Diamondbacks to boost their game is more pressing than ever.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

To stay competitive in the race, the Diamondbacks must improve their current form. Jack Sommers of Sports Illustrated, a well-respected figure in the Arizona media, posited an interesting scenario. If the Diamondbacks manage to finish just over .500, they could end up with a similar record as last year’s Philadelphia Phillies â€“ a record that was good enough for a playoff berth.

Two years ago, the Diamondbacks were in one of the worst situations in all of baseball. However, through the efforts of young talent like Corbin Carroll, they have turned things around and now seem to be on the ascent. The critical question remains whether they can keep up with the formidable Dodgers â€“ a question that seems to plague the Diamondbacks perennially. Time will tell if Arizona can maintain its momentum and secure a playoff spot. This season is an opportunity for them to show their resolve and continued growth in the world of professional baseball. They should not be sitting on their hands come trade deadline time.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks