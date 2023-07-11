What Does the Future for Shohei Ohtani Look Like With the Angels? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Angels, despite a lot of inconsistencies, have stayed in the playoff hunt in the American League. Some believe they can make a run, but we don’t think that’s the case. Boasting two of the game’s best talents, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and wasting away their prime is unacceptable.

Acknowledging the misuse of a generational talent like Mike Trout is incredibly disheartening. At the height of his game, the Angels have utterly failed to put up a winning team around him. There’s something quite tragic about the inability to capitalize on the prime years of such an exceptional player.

Their incompetence doesn’t end there. After adding Shohei Ohtani to the roster, one might expect some level of improvement. Instead, the team seems even more worse off than before. Ohtani and Trout together were supposed to be the Angels’ winning formula, yet it’s quickly become an equation for disaster.

The Angels organization lacks a sense of stability. Despite possessing two of the most impressive players in recent years, they’ve underperformed repeatedly. Now, we are on the precipice of what could be another blow to the organization. Ohtani, who yearns for a chance to play for a winning team, will likely move on if he isn’t dealt away at the trade deadline.

There’s talk of trading Trout to keep Ohtani, but it’s hard to make sense of that. The idea of this swap hinges on Ohtani believing the Angels can transform into a winning team with him as the focal point. The Angels haven’t proven they can do that yet, so why would Ohtani think otherwise?

So here’s our prediction. Ohtani will sign a jaw-dropping contract elsewhere and most likely remain in California. The Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres could provide the atmosphere he’s looking for.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.