Dansby Swanson, a former All-Star and nearly top-ten finisher in the NL MVP voting last season, is demonstrating a significant shift in his performance this year. This decline can be attributed to various factors in baseball’s current landscape, including larger bases, the introduction of a pitch clock, and modifications to pick-off rules.

Last season, Swanson showed promise with 18 stolen bases while playing all 162 games for the Atlanta Braves. His numbers are somewhat disappointing this season, with only four stolen bases thus far. The changes in the game that were supposed to enhance the stealing aspect seem not to have benefited Swanson.

In addition to his dwindling stolen base totals, Swanson’s power numbers are also heading south. His slugging percentage is on a downward trajectory, raising concerns about his potential to perform at his previous All-Star level. Although his batting profile looks similar to previous seasons, and he is drawing more walks, his hard-hit rate is declining. This can be somewhat obscure and fluctuate on a yearly basis, but it’s an element of his game that has notably decreased.

Swanson, the first overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft, was expected to be a shining star after signing a long-term deal with the Cubs. Typically, players peak around 28-30, yet Swanson appears to be deviating from this trajectory. The verdict is that Dansby Swanson is not the superstar many anticipated him to be in real or fantasy baseball.

The Cubs, as a whole, have had a lot of underwhelming moments this year, and they’ve expected more from Swanson. The Cubs now mirror the Giants’ approach, becoming a refuge for misfit players, a sad trajectory for such a historically significant and great team.

To conclude, Dansby Swanson is not a player who can single-handedly bring five wins to a team, nor is he a superstar in the making, an answer that may leave many baseball enthusiasts disappointed. His current performance begs the question: Is this just an off-year or a sign of his decline beginning? Only time will reveal the truth about Swanson’s future with the club.

