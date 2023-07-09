What To Expect From the NBA's In-Season Tournament Group Stage?

As the NBA season comes closer, all eyes are on the crucial dynamics of several key teams, particularly the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, the absence of Ja Morant seems to tip the scale unfavorably. It’s speculated that his unavailability may relegate Memphis to third place in the team rankings of this group.

With Ja Morant’s suspension looming, there’s rising curiosity if the tournament and knockout stage games will count towards it, leaving a question mark over his potential return. Yet, what the NBA league will decide on this matter is unclear.

Amid this uncertainty, the Phoenix Suns seem to be the favorite, with the Lakers trailing slightly behind. However, there’s a potential shake-up in the making. Despite Phoenix’s strong position, they might encounter difficulties figuring out their early-season dynamics, especially regarding ball distribution between key players like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Complicating this is Frank Vogel’s first year on Phoenix’s staff, indicating a significant transition phase for the team.

Conversely, the Lakers could emerge as unexpected winners, given their potential for continuity and depth, provided that LeBron James stays healthy. The order of matches could also prove advantageous, with the Suns facing the Grizzlies first, then the Lakers. This schedule could offer both the Lakers and Suns an edge as they navigate the initial phases of the season.

In a league renowned for its unpredictability, one shouldn’t overlook the Suns’ ability to surpass regular season records. Their unbeaten streak with Kevin Durant during his brief 13-game stint with the team is a testament to this potential. However, the Suns will likely be the group favorite despite this variable.

The intriguing factor remains with the wildcard situation. This doesn’t seem like a group where a wildcard pick is advisable. With the future uncertain, these dynamics hold the potential to shape the NBA season significantly.