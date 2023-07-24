Will Chiefs, Chris Jones Reach New Deal Ahead of NFL Season? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

With NFL training camps on the horizon, Chris Jones, the 29-year-old defensive stalwart for the Kansas City Chiefs, is poised for a potential contract restructuring. The Defensive Player of the Year contender is seeking an upgrade from his initial $80 million deal, with his current standing at $19.5 million plus incentives, amounting to over $20 million. Despite his undeniable value to the Chiefs, his desired payday may pose a cap space challenge for the team.

Offseason activity across the NFL has seen an influx of monstrous deals, with players like Jeffrey Simmons, Aaron Donald, and Quinnen Williams leading the pack. This has put a spotlight on Jones, who’s already captured two Super Bowl rings throughout his career.

However, the Chiefs are currently grappling with cap space issues due to their major investment in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Allocating an immense chunk of their payroll to Mahomes invariably limits their financial flexibility to lock up other key players, like Jones.

Given Jones’s prime years are projected to extend into his early thirties, it seems justifiable for him to seek financial stability before joining his teammates at training camp. Yet, as free agency signings have been wrapped up and the roster solidified, the Chiefs are left with little room to maneuver monetarily.

Therefore, the scenario creates a problem, can the Chiefs restructure enough cap space to satisfy Jones’s request for a larger contract without destabilizing their team, or will the consequence of Mahomes’s hefty deal become a stumbling block in retaining a player of Jones’s caliber?

As the preseason gets set to unfold, the Chiefs’ management, Chris Jones, and fans alike are left to ponder these crucial decisions and what they may mean for the team’s future. The stakes are high, and the clock is ticking.

