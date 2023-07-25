Will the Jets, Falcons or Browns Extend the NFL Worst to 1st Trend? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Every NFL season brings an opportunity for transformation, and this year is no different. One intriguing trend has emerged over the years: at least one team that finished last in their division the previous year has won the divisional title the following season. In 2023, will we see this trend continue?

One team that seems primed for such a leap is the New York Jets. With Aaron Rodgers now serving as quarterback for Gang Green, there’s a palpable sense of hope and anticipation. The Jets are currently second favorites to win their division in the AFC East, just behind the Buffalo Bills, with a promising +250 price. Given this, they are being closely watched as potential division winners.

The Cleveland Browns are another team showing significant potential. They’ve made noticeable improvements, adding Za’Darius Smith to the D-line and Dalvin Tomlinson for bolstered defense. In the secondary, the addition of Juan Thornhill could yield impressive results. The Browns’ potential, coupled with the Jets’ new leadership, suggests a high likelihood that the trend could continue this year.

The NFC South, now without Tom Brady’s dominance, offers another potential last-to-first candidate: the Atlanta Falcons. With enticing odds at +210, they’re looking like strong contenders. The Falcons’ chances are boosted by the drafting of Bijan Robinson, who’s expected to be used as a workhorse throughout the season. In addition to Robinson, the Falcons will be looking to Desmond Ridder to unlock the potential of Kyle Pitts, who wasn’t fully utilized last season.

The Falcons are up against stiff competition in the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adapting to life without Brady, with Baker Mayfield starting as quarterback. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints have Derek Carr at the helm, and the Carolina Panthers are relying on a star from Alabama.

Despite the competition, the Falcons stand a good chance of clinching the title with their strong roster and a division that’s up for grabs. Between the Jets, Browns, and Falcons, the 2023 NFL season is shaping up to be another year where a team can go from the bottom to the top of their division.

