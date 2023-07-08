Will the Los Angeles Angels Trade Superstar Shohei Ohtani? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Angels’ recent Mike Trout injury casts further doubt on their already questionable management strategy as the club continues dropping in the standings. To fully comprehend this situation, one must first understand the background of the Angels’ owner.

Essentially, the owner of the Angels stumbled into his fortune. He acquired a company at the right moment, then offloaded it during the dot com boom, making a substantial profit. This chain of events, akin to investing in a ‘meme stock’ and cashing out at the perfect time, created his wealth. Hence, it would be a stretch to label him as a shrewd businessman.

There’s an undeniable element of pride involved, especially when you own a gem like Shohei Ohtani, arguably the best player in baseball. The idea of trading such a player could seem absurd, inviting mockery from peers. Yet, if the opportunity arises for a deal that delivers everything they could wish for – a plethora of top prospects, a significant cash injection, a promising young pitcher, and a couple of experienced major league positional players – then it would be a mistake not to seize it.

The current front office and ownership group have repeatedly shown their incapability to construct a winning team. The Angels haven’t been in serious contention since 2014, and it’s nonsensical to allow talents like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to languish on a team that fails to draw attention or an audience. This unfortunate state of affairs is detrimental to baseball as a whole.

Given this scenario, there’s a real possibility, not just a fantasy, that Trout or Ohtani may not finish the season with the Angels. He could end up wearing the uniform of the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or San Diego Padres before the trade deadline passes. It might appear drastic, but such a move could ultimately benefit all parties involved.

