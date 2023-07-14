WNBA All-Star Game Start Times by Time Zones
The cream of the crop in women’s basketball will converge for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. Are you wondering how to watch the WNBA All-Star Game? Details on how to do so are provided below.
The WNBA All-Star Game promises an abundance of skill and prowess, with standout players such as Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, and Brittney Griner taking center stage.
Given the caliber of the stars involved, you’ll undoubtedly want to make sure you’re tuned in to witness the action and celebrations, the details of which are highlighted in this article.
|
Time Zone
|
WNBA All-Star Game
|
Eastern Time
|
7 p.m.
|
Central Time
|
6 p.m.
|
Mountain Time
|
5 p.m.
|
Pacific Time
|
4 p.m.