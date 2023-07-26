Women's World Cup: USA and Netherlands Renew Rivalry in Critical Group Stage Match by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we gear up for the 2019 World Cup final rematch, the stakes are higher than ever at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The United States and the Netherlands are again facing off, echoing an intense rivalry that has thrilled soccer fans worldwide. Indeed, this showdown brings an extra spark to the tournament, promising a blockbuster match that eclipses the relatively subdued games of the first round.

While soccer enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming clashes, including Australia versus Canada next week and France versus Brazil on Saturday, it’s safe to say that the United States vs. Netherlands match is the most anticipated event to date. The teams’ history, including the World Cup and their confrontations at the Olympics, adds an extra layer of excitement.

The Dutch team, in particular, is heading into this match with a palpable thirst for revenge. The United States has shown vulnerability against low defensive blocks – a style of play the Dutch aren’t known for but can pull off effectively if needed. The question is whether the Dutch will stick to their natural game or adjust to a more passive style, despite a crushing defeat against France at the Euros last summer when they tried this strategy.

On the defensive front, the Dutch squad faces several uncertainties. Yet, even without their star player, they pack a punch in the attacking department, posing a significant threat to the United States.

For the American side, a lot will depend on the performance of Rose Lavelle. Known for her outstanding form at the previous World Cup and considered a rising star, Lavelle’s current health and fitness pose concerns. She has been struggling with injuries and hasn’t been in top form at the club level. In this crucial game, her ability to contribute effectively alongside Lindsey Horan in the midfield will be essential.

Furthermore, the performance of Sophia Smith, who many consider the best player on the team, will be closely watched. Her ability to replicate her stellar performance from Friday night could be a game-changer for the United States.

This rematch serves not only as the unofficial start for the United States but also as a testing ground for these two titans. As they navigate their strengths, weaknesses, and changing dynamics, this match promises a thrilling start to the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Buckle up, soccer fans – this is one game you won’t want to miss!

