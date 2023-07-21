You Won't Believe How Much More Revenue the NFL Rakes in Over MLB, NBA and NHL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

When we dive into the financials of major sports leagues, it’s clear that the NFL holds a commanding lead over its counterparts. The margin of difference between the NFL and other major sports leagues, including the NBA, MLB, and NHL, is an astounding $18 to $20 billion in total revenue.

Let’s break this down: while the NBA pulls in an estimated $12 billion and MLB about $14 billion, the NFL consistently rakes in a whopping $25 billion annually. This monumental figure was a goal set by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a few years ago, and it seemed unthinkable at the time. But the league has more than risen to the challenge.

A telling example of the league’s financial prowess is Dan Snyder’s recent sale of his franchise. Purchased at $800 million, the franchise was sold at an astonishing $6.5 billion. This sale set a precedent for every other NFL owner, causing them to reevaluate their franchise’s value and consider future sale opportunities.

How does the NFL maintain such high revenues? It starts with the league’s salary structure, which sees about two-thirds of the national revenue distributed to the players. But that’s just the beginning. The real profit lies in the margin above that player pay-out and in local revenue, stadium revenue, and significant collateral brand value. These combined sources create a money-making machine that far outpaces other major sports leagues. The NFL’s financial dominance is indisputable, and its margin of lead shows no signs of narrowing.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.