3 Baltimore Ravens To Watch for on Defense

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of talent on defense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers in 2023. When you think of the Ravens and the AFC North, gritty defense immediately comes to mind. There have been some ups and downs over the last five years regarding the D, but there’s reason to be optimistic about some of their parts this year.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Ravens’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Patrick Queen, LB

It’s no secret that linebacker Patrick Queen is headed into a contract year for the Baltimore Ravens. If he really wants to get paid, he’ll need to take his game to another level, and the pieces are there for him to do so. Playing opposite a stud like Roquan Smith should only benefit Queen, and that has a chance to increase his overall production. Through three seasons in the NFL, Queen has a career-high five sacks, which came last year. The potential has been there to be a difference-maker in the NFL, but he’s yet to put all the pieces together. Some of the experience that Baltimore has added to their defense will help benefit Queen, and we’re expecting an uptick in his production as a result.

Odafe Oweh, LB

The Ravens are known for drafting well on defense and developing their young talent. Odafe Oweh is headed into his third year in the league, and we’re expecting his numbers to take a big jump. During his first two seasons in the NFL, Oweh has combined for just eight sacks. Still, the talent and overall athleticism are there for him to make an impact, and we’re looking for outside linebacker coach Chuck Smith to help raise the level we know he’s capable of reaching. Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh has been highly complimentary of Oweh in training camp, and that is good news if you expect his production to hit another level in 2023.

Kyle Hamilton, S

There’s much to like about Kyle Hamilton heading into his sophomore season with the Ravens. There were some growing pains during his first year in the league, but he is making them a distant memory based on his performance in training camp. Hamilton appears poised to take another big step in Year 2. The former Notre Dame standout can be a ball hawk for Baltimore because of how he sees the field, and he’ll need to raise his game to the next level if the Ravens want to live up to their expectations in a crowded AFC. The 22-year-old can elevate the overall ceiling for this Ravens’ defense, and it’s evident how important of a role he’ll play moving forward.

