3 Buffalo Bills To Watch for on Defense

The Buffalo Bills have some great talent on defense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers in 2023. Over the past few seasons, the Bills have been looking for that final stop on defense to try and help them get over the hump. They haven’t been able to get it, but there’s room for optimism that this might be the year they finally do.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Bills’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Greg Rousseau, DE

We’ve already really liked the progression we’ve seen from defensive end Greg Rousseau with the Buffalo Bills, but we’re expecting him to take his game to another level in Year 3 of his NFL career. Rousseau has already seen some nice production in Year 2 when he doubled his sack total from four to eight.

He has the ability to get to the quarterback, and with the veterans surrounding him, he should be able to win some one-on-one battles to help him get to the double-digit sack mark. The opportunities will be there for Rousseau to be a difference-maker in 2023, and we expect him to break through and take his game to another level.

Ed Oliver, DT

We’re now in Year 5 of Ed Oliver’s tenure with the Buffalo Bills, and although he signed a hefty extension this offseason, there are still question marks about what he’s brought to the table. So far in his NFL career, inconsistencies have been the name of the game, and that’s troublesome for the amount of talent the former Houston Cougar boasts.

There are a lot of things transpiring around him on defense that should benefit Oliver, including the eventual return of Von Miller and the addition of Leonard Floyd. In addition, Sean McDermott calling the plays on defense should also be a positive. We expect McDermott to be more aggressive with his playcalling, which should lead to more production from Oliver in a more pass-rush-heavy system.

Kaiir Elam, CB

Bills’ cornerback Kaiir Elam didn’t see the field much during his rookie campaign. When he did see action, though, he was noticeable, and that’s a positive for the Bills heading into Year 2 of his development. The 2022 first-round pick has a lot of potential, and there’s a direct opening for him to be the team’s number-two corner right out the gate in 2023.

Elam has some strong versatility, which should allow him to get on the field more. The Bills’ secondary is an area that can use some adjustments in 2023, and Elam seeing the field more can help them reach a new level and get that final stop on defense they’ve been looking for.

The Need for D

Buffalo’s defense is the biggest area where we can see this team growing enough to take down teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. The youthful pieces are there on defense for Buffalo to grow and elevate their ceiling. Buffalo’s defense looked like world-beaters early on last year but fell off down the stretch, and that’s not something they can afford to do in their competitive window again.

Von Miller’s injury played a factor, but we believe they’re much better situated to withstand a critical injury this time. The Bills will have to adjust structurally against high-end receivers, but McDermott knows this and has stressed it as an area they’ll be heavily focused on.

