3 Cincinnati Bengals To Watch for on Offense

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the NFL‘s most talented offenses, and some players can be difference-makers for the team in 2023. Headlined by Joe Burrow, the Bengals are forecasted to have one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses again this year. Besides highlighting the key cogs like Burrow or Ja’Marr Chase, we’re looking toward players who have the potential to be impactful but haven’t hit their ceilings yet.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Bengals’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Chase Brown, RB

You might be a bit surprised at who we’re touting to make an impact for the Bengals in 2023 to lead off the group. Running back Chase Brown is labeled as the second or third string on most depth charts, but he’s someone we’re keeping a close eye on. Yes, Joe Mixon is the starter, and Chris Evans should have a role, but Brown has the explosiveness that’s really been lacking from the running back position in Cincinnati.

Mixon has managed to be productive, but explosiveness and production aren’t always the same. There are some question marks about how much the Bengals really like Mixon. Although he will get the bulk of the work to start, we foresee a real world where Brown receives an uptick in touches, especially if Mixon continues to be as inefficient as last season.

Jonah Williams, OT

When you look at the Bengals, one thing is clear, protecting Joe Burrow is of the utmost importance. The Bengals have their franchise quarterback and will be a Super Bowl contender as long as he’s their signal-caller. Still, Burrow has been taken advantage of in the pocket and is often left scrambling because of a lackluster offensive line.

One player we believe has the tool kit to break out in 2023 is offensive tackle, Jonah Williams. Williams was a high draft pick for the Bengals in 2019 and has yet to reach his ceiling fully. He’s struggled to work out as a pass-blocker, but Williams can now shift to right tackle with the team signing Orlando Brown Jr. This should lessen the load for Williams, and it’s much more likely you will see him continue growing in this role, and being productive.

Irv Smith Jr., TE

Tight ends have rarely played a significant role in the Bengals’ offense of late, but after the club acquired Irv Smith Jr. in the offseason, we believe that may change in 2023. With a wide receiver core already loaded with difference-makers, we’re looking toward Smith Jr. having some solid production in the red zone.

Even with Burrow not targeting his tight ends at a high clip, having a target like Smith Jr., that can produce over the middle of the field and be a safety blanket will undoubtedly help him. We’re not claiming that he will light the world on fire in Cincinnati and live up to his former lofty draft status, but we believe a big year is on the horizon for Smith Jr.

