3 Cleveland Browns To Watch for on Offense

The Cleveland Browns have some question marks on offense, but there are players who can be NFL difference-makers for the team in 2023. Much of the Browns’ potential offensive success will depend on if their quarterback, Deshaun Watson, can get back to playing at a high level. If he can, multiple pass catchers can break out in 2023.

Below, we'll highlight three players on the Browns' offense that can stand out in 2023.

Elijah Moore, WR

There were a lot of signs during Elijah Moore’s time with the New York Jets that he was close to breaking out. Moore has powerful separation speed, and we’re looking for that to be highlighted in Cleveland’s offense in 2023. Moore and Amari Cooper have a really nice opportunity to feed off one another and create a solid combination of wideouts for the Browns.

Moore has already been making headlines in Browns camp, and the type of offense that Alex Van Pelt wants to run should see an uptick in production for the third-year receiver. Moore gives the Browns a new way to attack their opponents on offense, and we like the prospects of him becoming more of a household name in 2023.

Cedric Tillman, WR

If one player in the Browns offense has boom or bust potential, it’s wide receiver, Cedric Tillman. The former Tennessee Volunteer will be looking to make his presence felt in the Browns’ offense during his rookie campaign. Although there’s not an immediate path to a lot of time on the field for Tillman, we believe by the end of the year, he’ll be a staple in the Browns’ offense.

If Tillman wasn’t hurt during the second half of the year last season at Tennessee, we expect he’d be getting more buzz in Cleveland’s offense. Tillman’s size should get him on the field when the Browns are looking to move the chains on third down. We like how Tillman profiles in this offense and feel it’s only a matter of time before he starts making a difference.

David Njoku, TE

Let’s clarify here: David Njoku has already established himself as a good tight end in the NFL, but we’re expecting him to reach another level with the Browns’ offense in 2023. Watson and Njoku established a connection last year, and we’re looking for that to carry over. Njoku is a solid blocker already, and he’s really honed his craft with good pass-catching.

Watson will look to Njoku as a nice safety blanket for this offense, and we’re looking toward an uptick in production from the Browns’ tight end in 2023. With Cleveland adding to their wide receiver core in the offseason, this could help elevate Njoku’s numbers.

