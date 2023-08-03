3 Denver Broncos To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 8 Minutes Ago

The Denver Broncos have a strong group looking to break out on defense. Which of these players will go into 2023 for Denver and come out as a star player? Whether or not the offense can turn things around is likely a more prominent story in Denver, but this defense has the potential to turn some heads.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Broncos’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Damarri Mathis, CB

There was a lot to like about how Damarri Mathis played as a cornerback in the later stages of 2022 for the Denver Broncos. He had some growing pains after he was forced to start due to injury concerns in their secondary, but Mathis learned quickly on the job, and there were a lot of positive signs for him toward the end of the year.

When you’re playing opposite Pat Surtain II, an elite corner, you’re going to get targeted more frequently, and it’ll be on Mathis to prove he has the tools to shut down opposing receivers. We like the chances of him doing that and believe there’s a strong chance Denver won’t be a team you want to pass a lot against as a result.

Jonathon Cooper, OLB

We’ve yet to see a full breakout campaign from Jonathon Cooper, but we like the prospects of that transpiring in 2023. The Broncos waited and found Frank Clark sitting in their lap in free agency, which should boost their pass rush.

Cooper is unlikely to begin the year as a starter, but there are opportunities for him on the edge to be a difference-maker in Year 3. Don’t be surprised if Cooper’s sack totals begin to increase this season with more experience prevalent on the Broncos’ defensive line.

Caden Sterns, S

If there weren’t health concerns surrounding Caden Sterns, we’d likely have seen him break out in a big way already. The injury bug has plagued him early in his NFL career, but the potential has continued to be there for him if he can stay on the football field. As a result, winning a job on Denver’s defense as a starter doesn’t appear in the cards, but if he can stay on the field, we envision him ending the year in that role.

This is a player that looked great at times in 2022 for Denver, and we like for him to build off that and bring a similar mentality in 2023. Kareem Jackson remains a threat to him as a starter, but we believe Sterns can overtake him and be impactful.

