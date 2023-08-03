3 Indianapolis Colts To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 16 Minutes Ago

The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of young talent on offense, and some players can break out for the team. With a rookie quarterback in the mix, there may be some growing pains for Indy on offense, but we like the prospects of this group growing together and making strides in 2023.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Colts’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Anthony Richardson, QB

When you select a quarterback in the top five of the NFL draft and announce him as the starter early in the preseason, it’s safe to say expectations are already high for Anthony Richardson. There are definite questions about how Richardson will make out in his rookie campaign, but the upside is there for a breakout in Year 1. The former Florida Gator is a mobile quarterback with a big arm, but there are sometimes questions about his accuracy and decision-making. There are multiple outcomes for how Richardson fares in his rookie year, but we like for his talent to shine and for him to figure things out on the fly and become a strong quarterback.

Alec Pierce, WR

Wide receiver Alec Pierce shined bright at times during his rookie campaign, and we expect him to play a more significant role in 2023. Pierce has shown a distinct ability to stretch the field; the only thing missing has been consistency on a game-to-game basis. During his rookie year, Pierce tallied 41 receptions for 593 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The focal point in the Colts’ receiving corps will continue to be Michael Pittman Jr., but there’s definite room for Pierce to see a sizable uptick in production. Richardson has had some accuracy issues, but his ability to scramble in the pocket and his overall mobility will only benefit players who can make splash plays like Pierce.

Josh Downs, WR

After getting drafted out of North Carolina, there’s a lot of hype surrounding wide receiver Josh Downs. He’s shown flashes during training camp and in the preseason, but there have also been some problematic drops that haven’t gone unnoticed. Downs profiles as a playmaker, and the Colts have been searching for young pass catchers that can grow alongside Richardson. Downs is precisely that, and we like his promise as a rookie this year. There will be some growing pains, but the Colts have the luxury of not having big expectations this year, allowing young players to make mistakes without the pressure of being benched. We expect the talent of Downs to show out and for him to be a difference-maker by the time the year ends for Indy.

