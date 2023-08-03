3 Miami Dolphins To Watch For on Defense by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins have some legitimate talent on defense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers in 2023. There’s a lot to like about the potential of this group heading into 2023, and there’s reason to be bullish about them ending up as one of the most productive units in the NFL. They’ll need to see some of their young talent continue developing for that to transpire.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Dolphins’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Kader Kohou. CB

It’s not often that you see undrafted players make a difference in their rookie campaign, but that’s precisely what we saw with cornerback Kader Kohou with the Dolphins in 2022. Injuries played a role in Kohou getting a chance to play snaps for the Dolphins last year, but he took advantage of that and proved to be a worthwhile component of an up-and-coming defense. Under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the Dolphins are primed to see an uptick in production on defense, and we like for Kohou to be one of the players with more to offer in Year 2. In coverage, Kohou did show some weakness in 2022, but that’s not uncommon for a rookie, and we like for him to make the appropriate adjustments and continue playing a sizable role for the Dolphins moving forward.

Malik Reed, EDGE

Although we’re not sure how many snaps Malik Reed is going to get on a game-to-game basis for the Dolphins in 2023, we still think there’s a good chance he’ll be able to have a productive year. Reed has already had significant years in the NFL, including recording 15 sacks for the Denver Broncos under Fangio in 45 games. There’s a reason defensive players speak highly of playing under Fangio, and he helped attract Reed to Miami. Reed has had ups and downs throughout his NFL career, but we still believe there’s upside for the 26-year-old. Don’t be surprised if Reed adds some solid depth to Miami’s pass rush and brings good production to the table in 2023.

Jevon Holland, S

In 2021, safety Jevon Holland was impactful for the Dolphins’ during his rookie campaign. He graded out as one of the top rookies in the league that year, and although he took a minor step back in 2022, we feel he’s a great bet to elevate his game in 2023. Fangio can impact all aspects of Miami’s defense, and Holland has the most upside of these three players. With the system that Fangio likes to play on defense, Holland will be a direct beneficiary of this, and it should allow him to reach his promising ceiling. Holland’s versatility will allow him to be a big-time player for the Dolphins.

