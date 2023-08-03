3 New England Patriots To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New England Patriots have some legitimate talent on defense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers this year. If the Patriots want to find success and get back to the postseason, it’ll likely be on the defense to carry them there. Some pieces underachieved last year that should find their way back to success in 2023.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Patriots’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Joshuah Bledsoe, DB

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots continue to solve their issues in the secondary without longtime member Devin McCourty. It’s no secret that under Bill Belichick, New England has tended to play a lot of single-high safety, and that could mean a new opportunity for someone younger to come in and fill that hole in their scheme.

Joshuah Bledsoe has the potential to do that for New England, and he has the tackling ability and size to thrive in this type of environment. The 24-year-old is due to breakout for the Patriots, and we like for him to see extended playing time in 2023 and make a difference in this secondary.

Christian Barmore, DT

It’s not as though we haven’t seen the potential that defensive tackle Christian Barmore offers the Patriots. He had a solid rookie campaign in 2021 but struggled to stay on the field in the second half of his sophomore campaign due to injury.

The former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide came back from injury late in the year and was a difference-maker for New England, making us believe he’s due to make his mark in 2023. All signs point to Barmore having a significant role for the Patriots this year and breaking out as a real star for this New England defense.

Jabrill Peppers, S

Just because a player we’re listing here is considered older doesn’t mean they still don’t have more to give. Safety Jabrill Peppers has dealt with some injuries and inconsistencies throughout his NFL career. However, the 27-year-old appears healthy and ready to play a sizable role for this group on defense.

Belichick has been talking Peppers up through training camp, and the positive buzz surrounding him has become noteworthy. Peppers is showing much more confidence for New England early on, and the potential has always been there for him to be a reliable safety in the NFL. If Peppers can stay on the field, we like the odds of him playing a significant role for New England and becoming more impactful than we’ve seen in his career.

