3 Tennessee Titans To Watch for on Defense

The Tennessee Titans have a good mix of talent ready to break out on defense. Which of these players will go into 2023 for Tennessee and come out a star? This defense will need to find its footing early if it hopes to lead Tennessee to a surprising finish in the AFC South.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Titans’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Roger McCreary, CB

It doesn’t look as though Roger McCreary will start for the Tennessee Titans in their secondary to kick off the campaign but don’t be surprised if he’s playing an impactful role when it’s all said and done. McCreary is set to enter his second year in the league, and although he’s still somewhat raw as a player, the tools are there for him to be an important part of their defense.

The versatility that he provides the Titans on defense can’t be understated here, and he’s someone who will find his way onto the field one way or another. This might be a second-half-of-the-year breakout, but McCreary has the necessary tools to be a staple for this group moving forward.

Arden Key, LB

Arden Key has already played five seasons in the NFL, but it finally appears he’s ready to get his most significant role yet. The potential has always been there for him to be a starter in the league, but he’s struggled to find consistency with the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

This could be Key’s last chance to prove himself in the NFL, and we like him to do that in Tennessee. Key has proven to be a good depth player in the NFL, but he’s yet to stick as a starter, which is where he’ll begin the year with the Titans. Don’t be surprised if Key grows into his role as a starter, and his production ultimately sees a significant uptick as a result.

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB

Azeez Al-Shaair showed great potential with the San Francisco 49ers in his first four years in the league. The hulking linebacker took his talents to Tennessee in the offseason, and a breakout appears to be on tap for the 26-year-old. Al-Shaair showed what he’s capable of on a solid 49ers defense, which helped him land his new gig with the Titans.

The path is there for Al-Shaair to be the essential linebacker on the Titans and really break out from a production standpoint in 2023. Al-Shaair has been viewed as a player with the skillset to make a difference when given an opportunity, and we like for him to play a major role in his first season with Tennessee.

