4 Under-the-Radar World Series Contenders

We’re entering the final month and a half of the MLB season, with contenders and pretenders beginning to take shape. The top four World Series favorites are the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers. Still, given recent postseason runs, we can’t ignore anyone in the field.

These four teams might be behind the frontrunners in the odds, but they cannot be discounted.

Philadelphia Phillies (+1900)

The most recent example of under-the-radar playoff runs is the 2022 Phillies, who went from the final team in the postseason field to the World Series. Can they run it back? It’s possible. Since June 1, the Philadelphia Phillies have the second-best record, only trailing the Braves. Talent-wise, their elite offense is turning a corner as Trea Turner is showing flashes of his old self. On the mound, newcomer Michael Lorenzen already has a no-hitter in a Phillies uniform, giving them another postseason arm. This team isn’t getting the credit they deserve, so at +1900, they have great value.

Baltimore Orioles (+1200)

Baltimore has been the best story of this season. Now sitting with the best record in the American League, the Orioles aren’t getting enough credit. Maybe it’s their youth, or maybe it’s their inexperience, but the O’s only have the sixth-best World Series odds. Doubt them all you want, but they keep on winning. When looking at the rest of the AL field, the O’s have been one of, if not the most consistent teams all season. The Astros haven’t looked elite, Tampa Bay has been mediocre since beginning their season incredibly strong, and the Rangers are still relatively unproven. Why not Baltimore? At +1200, trusting the O’s to keep doing their thing is a wise value play.

Toronto Blue Jays (+2100)

Carrying over in the AL East, the Blue Jays are showing signs that they could be a sleeper team come playoff time. Offensively, we know they got sluggers. Bo Bichette will return from injury, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Whit Merrifield keep the offense going. The top four in the Jays’ rotation can compete with anybody. Yes, their fifth spot has been troublesome, but with a shortened rotation in October, the top four can get the job done. Additionally, the Jays have a better-than-advertised bullpen, with the deadline addition of Jordan Hicks giving them a flamethrower in the backend. If you lack confidence in the AL frontrunners to compete come playoff time, the Jays are clever play.

Seattle Mariners (+3300)

We can’t ignore the “getting hot at the right time” factor. Typically, we see flashes in August, leading to a commanding September heading into the postseason. This year, the Seattle Mariners are firing on all cylinders. They’ve won 13 of their last 17 games as their bats show some life, and the pitching staff is coming together. Like Toronto, Seattle will benefit from the shortened rotations while having a solid bullpen to anchor them. It’s still a long shot, but if you think a wild card team can make a run, the Mariners have the pieces to do it. At +3300, why not?

