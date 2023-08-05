5 NFL Teams Could Surprise Everyone in 2023 by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The 2023 NFL season is approaching, and all 32 teams are beginning to overrate their expectations for the upcoming season. Some are far-fetched, but others definitely could have an argument made for them.

Here are five NFL teams that aren’t being talked about enough but could surprise come December.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns last year were an embarrassment. Trading for Deshaun Watson stained the organization, only for the season to crash and burn. However, a year removed from the negative spotlight, the Browns can only go up. Writing off Watson in the best quarterback discussion could be a bit premature, as before everything went down, he was in the class of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. A year without a looming suspension could give Watson a tremendous bounce-back season.

Their weapons are underrated, with Nick Chubb being the best running back in football and Amari Cooper being very reliable. Tight end David Njoku and the offensive line are also underrated. Defensively, the pass defense is fantastic, allowing the fifth-fewest yards through the air last season. Stopping the run was a bit of an issue last year, but hopefully, new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz can help in that department. Cleveland is definitely on the outside looking in, but don’t be surprised if they make some serious noise.

Atlanta Falcons

The NFC is wide open after the Eagles and 49ers, especially the NFC South, so I’m incredibly bullish on the Atlanta Falcons. Last year with Marcus Mariota being putrid, the Falcons still ranked in the middle of the pack in most offensive categories. Flipping the page to Desmond Ridder, he has everything around him to be successful.

Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London are among the most underrated skill position trios in the NFC and could significantly uplift Ridder. Defensively, they added a bunch. Jessie Bates is a big signing, but they added reinforcements in all areas of their defense. Ultimately, sleep on this Falcons team all you want, but I expect them to threaten for the NFC South crown or a Wild Card spot.

Houston Texans

This may be more of a longshot, but I’m higher on the Houston Texans than most. Will they make the playoffs? In all likelihood, no. Could they be a thorn in the side of playoff hopefuls in December and not a complete dumpster fire? Absolutely.

CJ Stroud should revitalize this offense around an underrated group and strong offensive line play. Dalton Schultz and Robert Woods are substantial veteran additions, with John Metchie returning from his bout with cancer, proving to be a first-round talent. With Will Anderson entering the fold, new head coach Demeco Ryans will get every last drop of potential out of his defense. If the Texans were in the NFC, I’d bet them to make the playoffs. They have too much in front of them in the AFC to make the postseason. Still, I won’t be shocked to see the Texans win seven or even eight games.

Chicago Bears

The Bears were putrid last season, but after an offseason of veteran additions on both sides of the ball and hopefully improvements from Justin Fields, they could take off in 2023. Their division is wide open, with none of the Vikings, Lions, or Packers being a lock for anything.

A lot remains to be seen with Fields’s development. Still, the addition of DJ Moore continued continuity with Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney, and a bolstered offensive line will put him in the best position to succeed. On the defensive side, the Bears added a ton of veteran talent through free agency that will help immediately. The playoffs aren’t out of the question for Chicago, especially if Fields plays like many expect him to.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Much has been said about Mike Tomlin failing to have a losing season in Pittsburgh. Still, this Steelers team is being entirely written off in the AFC playoff picture, and it’s completely unwarranted. Kenny Pickett showed flashes last season, with a crucial second-year leap standing before him. He’s surrounded by solid playmakers in George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, and Najee Harris, that will give him every chance to succeed. Defensively, TJ Watt returns from injury. In 2022, the team went 1-6 without Watt, but with him, they were 8-2. An improved Pickett, healthy Watt, added reinforcements, and a winning tradition could have this team threatening for the postseason in a crowded AFC field.

