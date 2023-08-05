5 Overrated Fantasy Football Draft Picks In 2023 by SportsGrid 43 Minutes Ago

With fantasy football drafts in full swing, many players are going higher than they likely should be in drafts. Here are five overrated players we’re fading.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Najee Harris – RB (Steelers)

Najee Harris has always been a volume play in fantasy football. The touches have been there, but the explosiveness hasn’t. With Jaylen Warren in the mix to steal carries, the outlook doesn’t look great to select Harris in the third or fourth round. Harris should still get the goal line work, but we expect Pittsburgh to be much more pass-heavy in 2023. It’s hard to see Najee living up to his current ADP.

George Kittle – TE (49ers)

There’s little to complain about with George Kittle’s production to fantasy managers over the years. Still, he’s 29 years old and is in the territory where it gets questionable to use high draft capital on a tight end. There will be spike weeks for Kittle and duds, but with the number of high-end weapons the San Francisco 49ers boast on offense, we’re content fading Kittle unless he drops to the back end of the seventh or early eighth round, which seems unlikely in most formats.

Odell Beckham Jr. – WR (Ravens)

You can always end up looking stupid when you pass up on talent like Odell Beckham Jr. has, but we’re fine with the egg on our faces if he does end up hitting. He’s no longer a player you must use a high draft pick on, but we’re not sure we like how he will fit into the Baltimore Ravens offense. There are younger options in that draft range, which make much more sense to consider.

Deshaun Watson – QB (Browns)

The talent is there for Deshaun Watson to bounce back after a difficult end of the year with the Cleveland Browns, but that’s not what we’re projecting. Watson has looked old and slow in the preseason, and there are definite question marks about their offensive line. There are some nice weapons on Cleveland’s offense, but we’re looking elsewhere for our fantasy quarterback.

Kadarius Toney – WR (Chiefs)

The upside is certainly there for Kadarius Toney to be a difference-maker for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s never been about talent with him, though, more so his overall durability. Toney can’t stay healthy and on the football field, meaning selecting him in standard fantasy leagues is tough. You might take a dart throw with Toney in a best-ball setting, but we can’t recommend him in a standard PPR league.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.